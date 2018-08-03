Portions of Old Sonoma Road and Highway 29 are closed due police activity that began just after noon on Friday following a report of a person on the overpass.
Napa Police are asking that people avoid the area of Highway 29 between Lincoln Avenue and Imola Avenue as well as Old Sonoma Road between South Seymour and Freeway Drive. The Old Sonoma Road overpass is also closed.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Imola and Lincoln Avenues, police said via Nixle. Police said that it's "best" to completely avoid the Highway 29 corridor in Central Napa.
Police did not provide an estimate of when roads would reopen.