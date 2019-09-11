Upstage Napa Valley presents a readers’ theater, “The Doctor’s Residence” by local playwright Richard Uhlig, which captures a slice of “coming of age” feelings as experienced by a small-town doctor’s son.
Directed by Sharie Renault, the reading will be held at the St. Helena Library on Thursday, Sept. 19. Wine and appetizers will begin at 6:30 p.m. to welcome guests before the play. A $15 donation is requested.
Seven community actors will present the performance: Jack Ramsey, Deborah Todd, Chris Vance, Karl Parker, Megan Whyte, Danielle Devitt and Clay Connaway.
After the performance, Uhlig will discuss writing this humorous memoir, and he invites audience interaction. While it takes place in the 1980s, he jokes that his small Kansas town was probably about 20 years behind California at that time.
This is Uhlig’s first play, although he has long been a successful screenwriter and author. He left rural Kansas to attend New York University. He lived in New York his move to St. Helena with his family in 2017.
He holds an MFA in Screenwriting from the American Film Institute and his comedy and thriller screenplays have received numerous awards. He is also the author of the young adult novels, “Last Dance at The Frost Queen” and “Boy Minus Girl.” His memoir/documentary “My Kansas” won Best In Fest at New York City’s Chain Film Festival.