A family with deep St. Helena ties who live just within the Calistoga Joint Unified School District can continue sending their kids to St. Helena schools, local education officials ruled last week.
The Napa County Office of Education, acting as the Napa County Committee on School District Organization, agreed on June 18 to adjust the school district boundary, which is apparently based on a line drawn in the 1841 Rancho Carne Humana land grant.
The committee’s decision was based on a consultant’s determination that the family’s petition to map their property into the St. Helena school district met all of the criteria set by state law.
The family’s four children, as well as future generations living on the two parcels on North Fork Crystal Springs Road, will be allowed to attend St. Helena schools.
“We’re extremely pleased,” said Glenn Cook, one of the affected property owners. “This is going to be a permanent solution to a permanent problem.”
The family has been attending St. Helena schools for four generations, but it was discovered last year that their two parcels are just outside the St. Helena school district boundaries. The four students were provisionally allowed to attend St. Helena schools because a parent was employed as a tutor in the AVID program, but with that policy ending, the students would have had to transfer to Calistoga schools.
The family raised concerns about the safety of accessing the nearest Calistoga bus stop. They also noted that they have a St. Helena mailing address and phone prefix, and half of the homes on North Fork Crystal Springs Road are within the St. Helena school district.
The St. Helena and Calistoga school districts opposed the petition for fear that it would set a troubling precedent and “may lead to future petitions seeking to change districts’ boundaries to allow parents to send their children to their preferred district, rather than the district within whose boundaries they live.”
The adjustment of a school district boundary adjustment is extremely rare if not unprecedented in the Upvalley.