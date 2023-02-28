Thursday, March 2 61 34 Partly Cloudy
Friday, March 3 62 37 Mostly Sunny
Saturday, March 4 49 39 Rain
Sunday, March 5 50 36 Showers
Monday, March 6 52 34 Showers
Tuesday, March 7 52 34 Showers
Wednesday, March 8 53 25 Showers
February stats
Avg. High 62
Avg. Low 41
Mean 52
Record High 84 (1971)
Record Low 20 (1950)
Avg. Precip. 6.53”
St. Helena Temperatures Last Week
Date High Low Rainfall
2/21 59 41 0"
2/22 51 34 0"
2/23 48 27 0"
2/24 47 33 0.92"
2/25 51 34 0.26"
2/26 53 36 0.07"
2/27 48 34 0"
Rainfall
(Year runs July 1-June 30. Yearly normal is 34.80”)
February total 3.18”
Year to date 28.91”
Wettest February 25.60” (1986)
Driest February 0.07” (1953)
Bell Canyon Reservoir level as of Feb. 28: 100 full