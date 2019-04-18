As I sit and think about the homeless problem in Napa, I decided to look up the Fiscal Report for Napa County from 2018-2019 and was disheartened and disappointed.
It seems that all of Napa County public services, including Children's Services, Drug and Alcohol Services, and Homeless Services, took a major hit in budget cuts. However, the following is a direct quote from the actual budget, which is the most appalling, to say the least...
"Appropriations for salaries and benefits increased $1,884,114. The Fiscal Year 2017-18 reflected a 2.5% COLA; the actual COLA was 4%. Since the additional 1.5% COLA was not originally budgeted in Fiscal Year 2017-18, the Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget will be absorbing 5.5% between fiscal years. HHSA defunded 14 FTE’s (retained FTE’s without dollars allocated) and deleted 5.0 FTE’s. Additionally filled positions were transferred to divisions with offsetting revenue to assist with the impact of the 5.5% COLA. See salaries and benefits by division for the detail of position changes. Appropriations for salaries and benefits include a 6% budgeted vacancy factor for all program and administrative divisions (except HCEP and Whole Person Care)."
To have significant budget cuts in the departments that are implemented to help assist people in need, yet increase allocations of more that $1 million for the salaries and benefits of Napa County employees in the departments that the funding was cut and means that social services programs were cut is a complete oxymoron.
It's a misappropriation of funds because the money used to increase these employee's salaries and benefits could have been shifted into the departments where the budget had been cut. It's not rocket science. The money is there, just not being well balanced or allocated.
Donna Van Zandt
Napa
Editor's note: The Register asked county officials about the issues raised by the author. Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan sent the following response: "The author’s statement, which was taken from the 2018-19 Recommended Budget, was taken out of the context of more detailed descriptions of changes in each of the divisions within the Health and Human Services budget. Health and Human Services reduced funding for vacant positions and for contract services that historically not been utilized, in order to submit a balanced budget. The staff was very thoughtful in these efforts, and were able to maintain existing service levels in the process."