MELBOURNE, Australia — Colombia's players danced and sang on the field long after the team secured its historic first-ever trip to the Women's World Cup quarterfinals.

Catalina Usme's second-half goal gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Jamaica. Both teams were aiming for a first victory in the knockout stage, with the winner moving on to the last eight at soccer's biggest tournament.

"After the goal went into the net, I had all sorts of emotions," Usme said. "During all the years in women's football, it's such a beautiful moment, giving us the possibility to make history for our country. But we can go beyond. We came here to play seven finals. And we need to go step by step."

Colombia, a team that didn't even qualify for the 2019 tournament, played a physical, scrappy match. Linda Caicedo, the team's 18-year-old sensation who plays for Real Madrid, created opportunities and tested a Jamaica defense that didn't concede a goal in the group stage.

Colombia moves to Sydney for a Saturday knockout match against European champion England, which advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Nigeria.

Usme yelled in celebration after trapping a long pass from Ana Guzman and calmly finishing in the 52nd minute. When she was subbed off late in the game, the Colombia fans chanted her name and she bowed to the crowd.

"The game against England, we came here to play seven finals," Usme said. "We're certain in our preparations. We're dreaming big. We know we can pull it off. We can do it."

FRANCE 4, MOROCCO 0: Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice as France advanced to the quarterfinals with a win that ended Morocco's historic debut run at the global tournament.

France's all-time leading scorer, Le Sommer struck once in each half as her country moved into a quarterfinal showdown with cohost Australia.

A three-goal burst in nine minutes took the game away from Morocco, with Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer all scoring to give France a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes.

Le Sommer headed in a fourth in the 70th minute to complete the win as France extended its streak of World Cup quarterfinal appearances to four.

Le Sommer has now scored 92 goals for her country — more than any French player, male or female.

The Moroccans became the first Arab nation to advance to the knockout stage. The Atlas Lions were the first Arab team to register a win in the competition by beating South Korea in the group stage. They followed that by upsetting group winner Colombia to advance to the round of 16 at the expense of No. 2-ranked Germany.