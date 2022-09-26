Hedda Gabler II; This Time It’s Personal!

Valley Players presents Resolving Hedda, October 7th through October 16th at the Yountville Community Center in Yountville and October 21 & 22 at CrossWalk Community Church in Napa.

NAPA, CA, September 13, 2022 – Valley Players is happy to announce its upcoming production of Resolving Hedda—a madcap new play which explores what happens when a character in a play takes matters into her own hands.

Hedda Gabler, Ibsen's tragic heroine, has always suffered from an impulse control disorder. But in Jon Klein's contemporary version, the newly self-aware Hedda goes off the rails as she takes a crack at changing the course of the play – to wit, an ending that doesn't include her death!

Each adjustment the snarky Hedda makes to try to change her destiny is thwarted by the other characters (and sometimes Hedda herself!) who are trying like mad to follow the original script.

This ingenious, zany play has kept audiences captivated¬—and laughing—until the final death-defying moment.

Resolving Hedda is directed by Debbie Gargalikis Baumann with assistance by April Vincak and features James Adams, Bridget Folan, Anna Li, Richard Pallaziol, June Alane Reif and Bonnie Richardson.

Showtimes are October 7, 8, 14 & 15 at 7 pm, October 9 & 16 at 2 pm at the Yountville Community Center. Showtimes on October 20, 21 & 22 are at 7 pm at CrossWalk Community Church. Tickets are $25.

Read about our COVID protocols here: http://www.valley-players.com/2022/01/23/covid-protocols-2/

Tickets can be purchased online at https:www.valley-players.com/events, at the door beginning one hour before show time, or by calling 707-246-9662.

Be sure to visit our website, www.valley-players.com for more information.

About Valley Players

Founded in 2016, Valley Players produces professional quality, affordable theater in the Napa Valley that focuses on plays with meaningful roles for women over 40.

Contact:

June Reif

Marketing / Publicity

Valley Players

707-246-9662