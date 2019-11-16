Vintage 25, Redwood 0
North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinal
Played at Napa Memorial Stadium
Redwood;0;0;0;0
Vintage;3;8;0;14
First Quarter
V — Salese 27 FG, 7:00
Second Quarter
V — Dy. Smith 12 run (2-pt good), 2:59
Fourth Quarter
V — Dy. Smith 32 run (Salese kick), 11:15
V — Aaron 5 run (Salese kick), 8:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING-Redwood: McKernan 17-120, Smallbach 1-(minus 6). Vintage: Zivkovic 13-122, 12-65, Smith 4-63-2, Aaron 9-22-1, Chaidez 6-10, Cook, 3-10, Bradley 1-3
Passing-Redwood: Smallbach 14-21-0-2-64. Vintage: Aaron 1-6-0-0-18, Barrett 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving-Redwood: Hagen 3-32, Ginsburg 3-22, McKernan 2-16, Calzaretta 3-4, Davis 1-0, Bender 2-(minus 9). Vintage: Schittish 1-18