Vinyl makes a comeback at new Napa record store

All the used records (except those priced $1) are individually inspected and cleaned, he said.

Besides music, the store also sells some stereo equipment such as Bluetooth turntables and plans to host musicians and other music-related events or gatherings. A turntable “listening station” allows a shopper to hear a record or CD before buying. He’s also buying music from those who have albums and CDs to sell.

While Right On !!! Records is the only dedicated record store in Napa, Leonard is not the only one selling vinyl. RebelGirl Records has a large space inside the Antiques on Second collective. Other Napans sell records at swap meets and online via Etsy and other such sites.

“I think there’s room” for competition, said Leonard. “What we’re doing is different” from anything else offered in Napa today."

One of Leonard’s first customers at Right On !!! Records were Scott Yeager of Napa.

“I’m happy the store is here,” said Yeager. “I like the whole atmosphere. It’s welcoming” and has a good collection of albums, he said.

Yeager has already sold and traded music at the store and purchased albums: one by Tom Waits and one by Rainbow (a British rock band).