Viola Frey sculptures at di Rosa
The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art offers a new exhibit, Viola Frey: Center Stage, on Saturday, Feb. 23, through December 2019.
Known as a fiercely independent artist until her death in 2004, Frey is perhaps most widely known for her larger- than-life figurative ceramic sculptures. This marks the artist’s first major exhibition on the West Coast since 1981, and includes more than 100 works of art in ceramic, painting, drawing, photography and bronze, offering an opportunity to present this important body of work to a new generation.
The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Call 226-5991 or visit www.dirosaart.org for information.