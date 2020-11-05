Virtual party at Chappellet: Celebrating the 2017 Pritchard Hill, Superman, and Michelin-starred chefs

We may mourn the fact that we cannot attend musical concerts, or that in-person dining or wine tastings have been offered off and on this year due to COVID-19, but there is a silver lining to the virtual events that have taken the place of these and other events: The iconic people we really wish to see up close are there in front of us — no binoculars, or surprise glimpses, needed.

At Chappellet’s Virtual Release Party and Live Concert, held in October on YouTube Live, the winery owners, winemaker, vineyard manager, a multi-platinum star musician, and two Michelin-rated Bay Area chefs, all converged online, in front of guests, for everything from vintage talk to food pairings, good music, and of course, good wine.

Foundational to the event was the celebration of the 2017 Pritchard Hill Cabernet Sauvignon, a vintage that marks this wine’s 20th anniversary, and 50 years since Molly and Donn Chappellet founded the Chappellet winery.

The 2017 Pritchard Hill Cab fit in perfectly at the star-studded event: rich and complex, with layers of toast, herbs and spice wrapped around a core of deep black and red fruits.