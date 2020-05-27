{{featured_button_text}}

School: Napa high school

Future plans: Alfredo has been accepted in to UCSC and will study linguistics.Alfredo also hopes to study abroad.

Accomplishments: Alfredo has received many awards over his time at Napa high including Honor roll for every semester since 9 th grade.He also received many academic awards in math ,English and french.Alfredo also received student of the month in 12 th grade.Alfredo has always maintained 4.0 or higher and will graduate with a 4.67 GPA. He has taken 4 Classes at Napa College and over 11 AP and honors classes at Napa high.

Parents' names: Sabrina Mcleran

