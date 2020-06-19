School: Vintage High School
Future plans: Tatiyana plans on attending Cosmetology School and becoming a makeup artist!
Favorite quote: “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands. One for helping yourself, the other for helping others.” -Maya Angelou
Favorite memory: Attending Homecoming Dance and all the friendships that were made while at Vintage!
Advice to future generations: Stay focused and take it easy on yourself! Life is what you make it!
Parents' names: Rebecca McNeally & the late Hassan Ali
