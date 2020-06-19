{{featured_button_text}}

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: Tatiyana plans on attending Cosmetology School and becoming a makeup artist!

Favorite quote: “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands. One for helping yourself, the other for helping others.” -Maya Angelou

Favorite memory: Attending Homecoming Dance and all the friendships that were made while at Vintage!

Advice to future generations: Stay focused and take it easy on yourself! Life is what you make it!

Parents' names: Rebecca McNeally & the late Hassan Ali

