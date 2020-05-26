School: Calistoga High School
Future plans: She plans to attend California State University- Los Angeles with a major in nursing to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner and to be able to help people through medicine. During the summer before college, she will continue to work at the Calistoga Community Pools as a head lifeguard.
Accomplishments: She is the valedictorian of her class. She has earned the Gasser Foundation Scholarship, Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, American Association of University Scholarship, Fruit of the Vine Scholarship, Rotary Scholarship, Soroptomists Scholarship, Lions Club Scholarship, Winegrape Growers Scholarship, Calistoga Alumni Association Scholarship, among others.
Extracurriculars: Throughout high school, she has been the Associated Student Body President, Interact Club President, and a member of the Soroptomists Club. She has also participated in volleyball, basketball and softball.
Favorite quote: “You have to live like no one else, to later be able to live like no one else”
Favorite memory: Her favorite memory was the homecoming night rally during her senior year. Her ASB class had worked hard to plan this night and it turned out to be such a memorable event.
Advice to future generations: To cherish every moment and to always remember that your failures don’t define you. They are the steps that will help you towards your success.
Parents' names: Nelson Aquino
