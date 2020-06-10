School: American Canyon High School
Future plans: Paulina is going for her first 2 years at NVC then plans to transfer to Sac State to pursuit a career in Law enforcement. She would like to become a detective or Swat officer.
Accomplishments: Paulina had an intership at Napa County Sheriffs department and Also was doing another intership at CHP explore program in Fairfield, Ca but this was stopped due to shelter at home for Covid-19.
Favorite quote: Make your life a dream and a dream a reality.
Advice to future generations: To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe. Fall forward. Every failed experiment is one step closer to success. You've got to take risks!
Parents' names: Rosa Ramirez
