{{featured_button_text}}

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: Is attending Napa Valley College for 2 years and transfer to UC Santa Barbara and major in Kinesiology sports medicine. My goal is to become a personal trainer.

Accomplishments: I was student of the month for AVID my freshman, sophomore and junior year. My senior year I received an award in football for "Scout Player of the Year".

Extracurriculars: I was in AVID for four years and played football for four years. I did community service hours all four years in Napa County.

Favorite quote: You Got This!!!

Favorite memory: My favorite memory was during my junior year when we played a playoff game against Antioch High School who were the #1 in the playoffs and we were #8.

Advice to future generations: My advice to the future generation would be, it's ok to make errors but always learn from your mistakes!

Parents' names: Alba and Nabor Madrigal

Tags

Load comments