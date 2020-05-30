School: Vintage High School
Future plans: Is attending Napa Valley College for 2 years and transfer to UC Santa Barbara and major in Kinesiology sports medicine. My goal is to become a personal trainer.
Accomplishments: I was student of the month for AVID my freshman, sophomore and junior year. My senior year I received an award in football for "Scout Player of the Year".
Extracurriculars: I was in AVID for four years and played football for four years. I did community service hours all four years in Napa County.
Favorite quote: You Got This!!!
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was during my junior year when we played a playoff game against Antioch High School who were the #1 in the playoffs and we were #8.
Advice to future generations: My advice to the future generation would be, it's ok to make errors but always learn from your mistakes!
Parents' names: Alba and Nabor Madrigal
