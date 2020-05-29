{{featured_button_text}}
Ballard, Lewis

School: Napa High School

Future plans: Lew will be working and playing in Napa this summer, then attend the University of Wisconsin - Madison in the fall, where he will be studying Data Science, and finding a path to meaningful graduate work, perhaps law school.

Accomplishments: Huge source of pride for his parents. Continues to study even though classes moved online to pass/fail. Takes out the garbage. Recipient of the Napa High Choral Boosters scholarship, and the Amber Rose Piper Memorial Scholarship, a 4.3 GPA, Student of the Year - 5th Grade Browns Valley Elementary, Home run - Napa Little League Division Championship

Extracurriculars: Moot Court. French Club. Student Leader Mentor. Men's Choir, Concert Choir, Chamber Choir. Frosh, JV, Varsity Baseball. Busboy at Chimney Rock Winery.

Favorite quote: "Whereever you go, there you are."

Favorite memory: Chamber men's choir costumed re-creation of "Mean Girls" singing "Jingle Bell Rock" at the Winter Concert, 12/2019

Advice to future generations: Go for it!

Parents' names: Michelle Gagne Ballard, Mike Ballard

