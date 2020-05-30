Barrett, Harrison

School: Vintage High School
Future plans: Harrison will attend the University of Arizona this August to study computer engineering.
Accomplishments: Academic scholarship from U of Arizona. U of Arizona Dean’s Exemplary Award scholarship. Great American Rivalry Student Athlete Scholarship recipient. American Legion Boys State delegate for Vintage. 2019 Vine Valley Athletic League First Team defensive back. Vintage Principal’s Scholar Athlete award. Vintage Crusher of the Month Nov/Dec 2019. Lamp of Knowledge (4 years). Golden State Seal award. Vintage 2019 homecoming king. Patrick Savage memorial scholarship recipient. Henry Lew Memorial scholarship recipient.
Extracurriculars: Four year athlete (football). Football team captain (senior year). Three year athlete (track and field). Two year athlete (basketball). West Side Story (played Doc). Link Crew. Enough Club. Studio 12 senior model.
Favorite quote: “The mundane is heroic”
Favorite memory: Getting 3 interceptions including a pick 6 in the 2017 JV Big Game and going undefeated in Big Games all 4 years I played.
Advice to future generations: Divide your body weight by 2 and drink that many ounces of water every day. And do slow reps.
Parents' names: Jill and James Barrett
