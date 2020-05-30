{{featured_button_text}}
Bass, Cooper

School: Napa High

Future plans: UC Davis in the fall

Accomplishments: 5 scholarships: NVEF/Chevron/STEM; Kiwanis; NHS Choir; West Park Elementary School; St. Helena Teachers Association

Extracurriculars: 4 years baseball Key Club 4 years choir 4.0 GPA 4 years

Favorite quote: 10 + 10 Buddy ole buddy,ole buddy ole pal!

Favorite memory: Being on the pitchers mound and being part of the NHS baseball team.

Parents' names: Mike and Erica Bass

