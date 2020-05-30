Bass, Cooper

School: Napa High
Future plans: UC Davis in the fall
Accomplishments: 5 scholarships: NVEF/Chevron/STEM; Kiwanis; NHS Choir; West Park Elementary School; St. Helena Teachers Association
Extracurriculars: 4 years baseball Key Club 4 years choir 4.0 GPA 4 years
Favorite quote: 10 + 10 Buddy ole buddy,ole buddy ole pal!
Favorite memory: Being on the pitchers mound and being part of the NHS baseball team.
Parents' names: Mike and Erica Bass
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.