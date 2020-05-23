Berger, Faith

School: Vintage High School
Future plans: Attending University of California Irvine in the fall. Majors in Bachelor of fine arts dance and biological science.
Accomplishments: Maintained A 4.0 or over all four years of high school. Awards; excellence in dance and excellence in mathematics.
Extracurriculars: Faith has been dancing since the age of four in all types of dance. She currently teaches a hip-hop class at Academy of Danse a Napa local dance studio. Worked as a camp counselor for city of Napa parks and rec‘s last two summers. She has been part of a dance competition team for many years and also part of the Vintage high school jazz dance program all four years in high school. Dance is her passion!
Parents' names: Larry and Wanda Berger
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.