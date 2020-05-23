{{featured_button_text}}
Berger, Faith

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: Attending University of California Irvine in the fall. Majors in Bachelor of fine arts dance and biological science.

Accomplishments: Maintained A 4.0 or over all four years of high school. Awards; excellence in dance and excellence in mathematics.

Extracurriculars: Faith has been dancing since the age of four in all types of dance. She currently teaches a hip-hop class at Academy of Danse a Napa local dance studio. Worked as a camp counselor for city of Napa parks and rec‘s last two summers. She has been part of a dance competition team for many years and also part of the Vintage high school jazz dance program all four years in high school. Dance is her passion!

Parents' names: Larry and Wanda Berger

