School: Calistoga junior high school
Future plans: Be a sommelier Study viticulture
Accomplishments: Homework al 100 before covid 19 To have my driver license and my car
Extracurriculars: Good son award
Favorite quote: Ke pachuca!!!
Favorite memory: Attend to my brother’s wedding at Estonia Have been in Yosemite National Park with my family passed the test for my driver license and my car
Advice to future generations: Keep on going, don’t give up, I can do it so you can do it
Parents' names: Ana guzman torres and Luis Bernal coronel
