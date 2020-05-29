{{featured_button_text}}
Burnett, Nimari

School: Napa Christian

Future plans: Attending Texas Tech University on 4-yr. Basketball scholarship.

Accomplishments: * McDonald's All-American honor * Jordan Brand Classic honor * FIBA 18-and-under 3-on-3 World Cup Champion

Extracurriculars: Featured in Lifetime Network show Bringing Up Ballers, by entrepreneur mom Nikki Burnett

Favorite memory: Watching him grow as a player and person during his three years here in Napa -- at Napa Christian and with the Prolific Prep Program

Parents' names: Brian and Nikki Burnett

Tags

Load comments