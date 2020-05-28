Calderon, Paulina

School: Napa Valley Independent Studies
Future plans: To become an English Teacher
Extracurriculars: Badminton
Favorite memory: Entering high school and coming from a very small school and making new friends.
Advice to future generations: Don’t procrastinate.
Parents' names: Mariana Calderon
