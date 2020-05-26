{{featured_button_text}}
Campagna, Cece

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: I will be attending San Francisco State University to major in International Business. I will also study abroad in Europe and Asia.

Accomplishments: The National Society of High School Scholars The Seal of Biliteracy Honor roll all 4 years International business course at Yale in Singapore

Extracurriculars: VHS Competitive Dance team

Favorite quote: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better.” ~Maya Angelou

Favorite memory: Going to Nationals in Orlando with the VHS Dance Team.

Advice to future generations: Some things may not work out like you imagined but that’s okay! Appreciate every experience you have and make smart decisions.

Parents' names: Brian & Lynn Campagna

