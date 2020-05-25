School: Justin-Siena High
Future plans: Attend California State University, Berkeley, School of Engineering.
Accomplishments: Class Valedictorian
Extracurriculars: School robotics team; Music-Piano and clarinet; and Basketball Varsity Team and Kairos Retreat participant and leader.
Favorite quote: “In order to improve, one must be content to be thought foolish and stupid.” -Epictetus
Favorite memory: Homecoming bonfire!!
Advice to future generations: Follow Christ...
Parents' names: Victor and Lourdes Caravantes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.