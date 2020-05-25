{{featured_button_text}}

School: Justin-Siena High

Future plans: Attend California State University, Berkeley, School of Engineering.

Accomplishments: Class Valedictorian

Extracurriculars: School robotics team; Music-Piano and clarinet; and Basketball Varsity Team and Kairos Retreat participant and leader.

Favorite quote: “In order to improve, one must be content to be thought foolish and stupid.” -Epictetus

Favorite memory: Homecoming bonfire!!

Advice to future generations: Follow Christ...

Parents' names: Victor and Lourdes Caravantes

Tags

Load comments