School: Calistoga High School
Future plans: Go to Napa Valley College to study Nursing, transfer to a University to specialize in Neonatology while continuing to work to support my studies
Accomplishments: I have received some academic awards in my High School years as well as Athletic Scholar awards. I am thankful to receive the NVC Elks Larison Scholarship as well as the Lenore Hirsch-Jay Falk Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: I had the pleasure to participate in many sports activities in my High School years, playing Volleyball, Basketball, Softball and Soccer. I loved being part of a team. I have also been a member of S Club of Calistoga part of Soroptimist all of my High School years, this gave me the opportunity to help my community by volunteering in many ways I appreciate what this has taught me. While also working at the Calistoga Pet Clinic.
Favorite quote: I have no idea what I'm doing, but I know I'm doing it really really well.
Favorite memory: Away games with my teammates, quince parties, school dances, going out to eat with friends. Hard to choose just one
Advice to future generations: Believe in yourself and don't give up, you are stronger than you think you are. If we could graduate during this pandemic and survive, you can do much more. Reach for the stars!!
Parents' names: Arturo Castillo and Nancy Escobar Castillo
