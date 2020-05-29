Cole, Stephen

School: Vintage High School
Future plans: Attend Modesto Junior College then transfer to Fresno State to receive degree in Animal Science/Veterinary Science. After Fresno State attend Veterinary School.
Accomplishments: 2019/2020 President VHS Napa FFA Chapter 2019/2020 President VHS Choir Leader of the Napa FFA Sheep Enterprise Recipient of the VHS Alumni Association Class of 1984 Scholarship Recipient of the Athletic Feat Scholarship
Favorite memory: It is hard to name just one. My favorite memory is being in the cast of VHS Westside Story. My proudest high school accomplishment is working with my Napa FFA Team in saving and caring for the hundreds of displaced and injured animals brought to the VHS Farm during the 2017 Napa Wildfires.
Parents' names: Lisa and Ryan Cole
