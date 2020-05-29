Corrigan, Haley

School: Napa High School
Future plans: Haley will be attending Chico State in the fall and hopes to attend nursing school.
Accomplishments: Haley competed in gymnastics at an early age, then went on to help coach. Haley also participated in 4-H fo 10 years, first showing guinea pigs, then moved on to Pygmy goats and sheep.
Extracurriculars: Working as a gymnastics coach, Napa High Tennis Team, 4-H
Favorite quote: “Anyone trying to tear you down is already below you.” - Kanye West
Parents' names: John and Michelle Corrigan
