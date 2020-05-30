Cosme, Sofhea Ydez S.

School: American Canyon High School
Future plans: Will attend Napa Valley College and wanted to take Forensic Science
Accomplishments: Valedictorian
Advice to future generations: Study hard and make Dreams come true
Parents' names: Carlos Cosme and Pearl Secapore
