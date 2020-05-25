{{featured_button_text}}

School: Napa high school

Future plans: She will be attending the Napa Valley College in the fall, then after her two years there will be transferring to a 4 year college to finish her education. She plans to major in nursing and minor in psychology.

Favorite quote: "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." -Helen Keller

Advice to future generations: Never give up on your dreams, even when it gets hard you must believe in yourself and you will persevere!

Parents' names: Gine Clark and Curtis Clark

