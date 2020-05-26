School: Vintage High School
Future plans: In the fall Esai will attend Santa Rosa Junior College with plans to transfer to Cal Poly SLO to major in Equine Science.
Accomplishments: Esai was nominated my his Counselor and Principal for Student of the Month and was a proud member of Student Link Crew.
Extracurriculars: Esai enjoys spending time working with his horses and practices the Mexican National Sport of La Charreria.
Favorite quote: Don't be afraid to go after what you want to do, and what you want to be. But don't be afraid to be willing to pay the price.
Advice to future generations: “If people tell you that you can’t do something take it as a sign to prove them wrong. With time, effort, and commitment you can do anything you put your mind to and succeed to show yourself you can”.
Parents' names: Ramiro De Haro and Eduwiges Llamas
