Dominguez, Perla

School: Calistoga Junior Senior High School

Extracurriculars: Soccer

Favorite quote: Better late than never

Favorite memory: Looking back at our old fotos & seeing how we’ve all changed but most importantly seeing how we all enjoyed being together!

Advice to future generations: Play sports, joining a team will create long lasting memories but you’ll also gain another family!

Parents' names: Felicitas Dominguez

