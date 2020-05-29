Dominguez, Perla

School: Calistoga Junior Senior High School
Extracurriculars: Soccer
Favorite quote: Better late than never
Favorite memory: Looking back at our old fotos & seeing how we’ve all changed but most importantly seeing how we all enjoyed being together!
Advice to future generations: Play sports, joining a team will create long lasting memories but you’ll also gain another family!
Parents' names: Felicitas Dominguez
