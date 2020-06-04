{{featured_button_text}}

School: American Canyon High School

Future plans: Kristen will attend Sierra College in pursuit of an AS degree in Nutrition and Dietetics. While attending Sierra College, she will continue water polo and swim. Once she completes her 2 years, she will transfer on to complete her BA. She will spend her Summer before college working as a lifeguard and swim instructor.

Extracurriculars: While in high school, Kristen played soccer, water polo and swam.

Favorite quote: "Make it a great day!" - Mark Hanson

Favorite memory: I guess my favorite memory was being able to sit and talk to my teacher (Mrs.Davis) about what life is really like, how she met her husband and overall, just knowing she respected us just as much as we respect her

Advice to future generations: Don't take things too seriously, live by the 5 rule. In 5 days will you still feel like this, in 5 months, in 5 years?

Parents' names: Tim and Melissa Dugdale

