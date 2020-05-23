{{featured_button_text}}
Duran, Maria

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: Plan to attend St. Mary's College and study Biochemistry and major in clinical biochemist.

Accomplishments: -Earned The Biliteracy Seal -Will be receiving a scholarship but don't know yet from where it is.

Extracurriculars: Played Badminton for 4 years

Favorite quote: "Always strive to do your best and follow your dreams"

Favorite memory: When I turned 15 years old and had my big party.

Advice to future generations: My advice to the future generation is to sprint towards the things you are passionate about, regardless of other people's opinions. Maintain enthusiasm in all your efforts and be prepared to pivot when opportunity rises up. Always follow your dreams!

Parents' names: Juan and Cecilia Duran

Tags

Load comments