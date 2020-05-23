Duran, Maria

School: Vintage High School
Future plans: Plan to attend St. Mary's College and study Biochemistry and major in clinical biochemist.
Accomplishments: -Earned The Biliteracy Seal -Will be receiving a scholarship but don't know yet from where it is.
Extracurriculars: Played Badminton for 4 years
Favorite quote: "Always strive to do your best and follow your dreams"
Favorite memory: When I turned 15 years old and had my big party.
Advice to future generations: My advice to the future generation is to sprint towards the things you are passionate about, regardless of other people's opinions. Maintain enthusiasm in all your efforts and be prepared to pivot when opportunity rises up. Always follow your dreams!
Parents' names: Juan and Cecilia Duran
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.