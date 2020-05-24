Elkeshen, Laila

School: Calistoga High School
Future plans: She will be attending UC Davis, her first choice school entering into study to achieve a degree in Civil Engineering. Hopefully she will continue to work her summer job as a life guard at the Calistoga Recreation Community Pool.
Accomplishments: She is a three sport athlete: Basketball, Volleyball and Softball. The Calistoga Wildcats achieved a North Coast Divisional Championship and they were undefeated in their league and made it to the divisional play offs. She is the Salutatorian of her Senior class, active volunteer in her community and a really awesome big sister! She is active in the student division of Rotary and Soroptimist.
Extracurriculars: She has won a number of scholarships including , Rotary, Soroptimist, and has won more, however our scholarship ceremony has yet to take place, so the rest are unknown. She is active in the student division of Interact and Soroptimist. She volunteers for a number of community organizations and that is very important to her. She is a sixth-generation Calistoga resident. She completed an internship at the Calistoga Elementary in Ms. Henry's Fourth Grade Class.
Favorite quote: Everything happens for a reason.
Favorite memory: Winning the North Coast Volleyball Championship and going to the Basketball Division playoffs with her team. She has played with most of them since 5th grade.
Advice to future generations: Take things one day at a time don't stress about the future too much but always stay organized. Take the opportunity to join activities, clubs, sports, etc. that you are interested in as they make you feel more connected to your community and school. Just enjoy your high school experience as is truly does go by in a blink of an eye.
Parents' names: Julie and Jadd Elkeshen
