{{featured_button_text}}
Frazer, Aedyn

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: CSULB - GO BEACH !!!! This summer working at Anette's Chocolate, Norman Rose Tavern, participating in Transcendence Theater's Virtual Broadway program in July.

Accomplishments: Recipient of the Julian Szmidt, Shannon Lemieux, and VHS Music Boosters Scholarships

Extracurriculars: Aedyn worked hard to land the lead role of Anita in the Vintage Spring Musical, West Side Story. Choir for 4 years, Senior year member of Vocalettes . Featured Performer and Youth Activist at Napa Women's March Water Polo for 3 years. Swim and Dive 4 years and placed 2nd in 2019 VVAL Diving Championships.

Favorite quote: "When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace"

Favorite memory: West Side Story- Anita Josephina Terisita Beatrice Del Carmen Margarita etcetera etcetera etctera

Advice to future generations: “Singing puts a whole different level of power into you. You can speak and say whatever you want, but when you sing it’s more powerful. The louder you sing the more confidence you get. When I was a freshman, I was quiet because I felt I wasn’t good enough. If you continue to sing and people compliment you, you begin to think ‘I can do this’ in other places, besides music.”

Parents' names: Christine Carey and Mitchell Frazer

Tags

Load comments