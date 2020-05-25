Fuentes, Lourdes

School: Justin Siena
Future plans: Lourdes future plans attend college in the fall and start her degree in Kinesiology
Extracurriculars: She values community and has volunteered working with local kindergartens classes, the Napa homeless shelter residents and the Napa animal shelter. She has a love for dance and has danced competitively for many years
Parents' names: Jessica Madrigal and Rafael Fuentes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.