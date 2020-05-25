{{featured_button_text}}
Fuentes, Lourdes

School: Justin Siena

Future plans: Lourdes future plans attend college in the fall and start her degree in Kinesiology

Extracurriculars: She values community and has volunteered working with local kindergartens classes, the Napa homeless shelter residents and the Napa animal shelter. She has a love for dance and has danced competitively for many years

Parents' names: Jessica Madrigal and Rafael Fuentes

Tags

Load comments