Garcia, Jessica

School: Napa High School
Future plans: Will attend Napa Valley College. Then transfer to a UC.
Accomplishments: Golden Grizzly Award, 3.0 GPA Award, Social Science Outstanding Award.
Extracurriculars: Napa High Color-Guard, Jazz Dance
Favorite quote: Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams.
Favorite memory: I had the opportunity to perform at the football games and school rally’s with my Color-Guard team.
Advice to future generations: Interact with your classmates and teachers. Also, don’t be shy to ask your teacher questions. The more questions you ask the more you will learn.
Parents' names: Gabriela & Jesús García
