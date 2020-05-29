{{featured_button_text}}
Garcia, Jessica

School: Napa High School

Future plans: Will attend Napa Valley College. Then transfer to a UC.

Accomplishments: Golden Grizzly Award, 3.0 GPA Award, Social Science Outstanding Award.

Extracurriculars: Napa High Color-Guard, Jazz Dance

Favorite quote: Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams.

Favorite memory: I had the opportunity to perform at the football games and school rally’s with my Color-Guard team.

Advice to future generations: Interact with your classmates and teachers. Also, don’t be shy to ask your teacher questions. The more questions you ask the more you will learn.

Parents' names: Gabriela & Jesús García

