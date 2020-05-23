School: Vintage High School ADAPT Program
Future plans: Work with disabled and/or special needs children
Extracurriculars: Fishing, Bowling and Baseball
Favorite quote: "Ohhhhhhhhh what a rush!" -L.O.D.
Favorite memory: Taking a family trip to Disneyland with all of my family and everyone enjoying themselves
Advice to future generations: Be kind to others
Parents' names: Shannon & Joshua Gayski
