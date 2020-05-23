{{featured_button_text}}

School: Vintage High School ADAPT Program

Future plans: Work with disabled and/or special needs children

Extracurriculars: Fishing, Bowling and Baseball

Favorite quote: "Ohhhhhhhhh what a rush!" -L.O.D.

Favorite memory: Taking a family trip to Disneyland with all of my family and everyone enjoying themselves

Advice to future generations: Be kind to others

Parents' names: Shannon & Joshua Gayski

