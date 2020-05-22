{{featured_button_text}}
Geary, Haley

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: Plans to attend San Diego State University to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. Online classes starting in the Fall.

Accomplishments: Haley received her lamp of knowledge from Vintage as well as the seal of biliteracy.

Extracurriculars: Haley played softball for Napa Junior Girls, Kiwanis and Vintage High.

Favorite quote: “Always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody says distract you from your goals.” — Michelle Obama

Parents' names: Stacy Geary

