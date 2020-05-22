{{featured_button_text}}

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: Will be attending New York university- Steinhardt school, Vocal performance/ musical theatre.

Accomplishments: GPA 4.5 Biliteracy Seal

Extracurriculars: Choir Volunteer- St Joseph Health Medical Group

Favorite quote: A diamond is just a lump of coal that did well under pressure.

Favorite memory: Singing With my choir friends at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Advice to future generations: Read the textbook, dudes. You’ll do so much better in class.

Parents' names: James and Susana Gonzalez

Tags

Load comments