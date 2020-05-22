School: Vintage High School
Future plans: Will be attending New York university- Steinhardt school, Vocal performance/ musical theatre.
Accomplishments: GPA 4.5 Biliteracy Seal
Extracurriculars: Choir Volunteer- St Joseph Health Medical Group
Favorite quote: A diamond is just a lump of coal that did well under pressure.
Favorite memory: Singing With my choir friends at Carnegie Hall in New York.
Advice to future generations: Read the textbook, dudes. You’ll do so much better in class.
Parents' names: James and Susana Gonzalez
