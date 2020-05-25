{{featured_button_text}}
Haeuser, Sophia

School: Trinity Prep

Future plans: Sophia will attend University of Dallas in the fall majoring in Biochemistry and will play Lacrosse.

Accomplishments: Co-Salutatorian

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, Lacrosse, Student Government, Yearbook, 4-H

Parents' names: Chuck and Hilary Haeuser

