Helms, Matt

School: Napa High School
Future plans: Attend Northern Arizona University in the fall (Engineering major)
Accomplishments: Graduated in the top 1% of his class (#3) Recipient of the Napa Valley Education Foundation/Chevron STEM scholarship Received the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish Voted on to the Homecoming Court
Extracurriculars: Cross Country and Track
Favorite quote: I never lose. I either win or learn.
Favorite memory: Camping in the Sequoia's with my Cross Country teammates.
Advice to future generations: Experience as much as you can.
Parents' names: David and Laura Helms
