Helms, Matt

School: Napa High School

Future plans: Attend Northern Arizona University in the fall (Engineering major)

Accomplishments: Graduated in the top 1% of his class (#3) Recipient of the Napa Valley Education Foundation/Chevron STEM scholarship Received the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish Voted on to the Homecoming Court

Extracurriculars: Cross Country and Track

Favorite quote: I never lose. I either win or learn.

Favorite memory: Camping in the Sequoia's with my Cross Country teammates.

Advice to future generations: Experience as much as you can.

Parents' names: David and Laura Helms

