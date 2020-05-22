Hernandez Rendon, Francisco M

School: Vintage High school
Future plans: He is going to Napa College He is going for 2 years right after that he is planning to go to LA
Accomplishments: He was having a good gpa He always trained hard to play soccer He finnally learned how to drive
Extracurriculars: He loves soccer,basketball,swimming and the gym
Favorite quote: “Your family is always first” and “Respect Everybody in the world Even though there different”
Favorite memory: Winning his first soccer game
Advice to future generations: Stay in school
Parents' names: Daysi Rendon , Francisco Hernandez
