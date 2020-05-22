{{featured_button_text}}
Hernandez Rendon, Francisco M

School: Vintage High school

Future plans: He is going to Napa College He is going for 2 years right after that he is planning to go to LA

Accomplishments: He was having a good gpa He always trained hard to play soccer He finnally learned how to drive

Extracurriculars: He loves soccer,basketball,swimming and the gym

Favorite quote: “Your family is always first” and “Respect Everybody in the world Even though there different”

Favorite memory: Winning his first soccer game

Advice to future generations: Stay in school

Parents' names: Daysi Rendon , Francisco Hernandez

