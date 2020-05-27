Hobaugh, Isabella

School: Vintage High School
Future plans: Isabella will move to Mission Viejo with her best friends and will be attending Saddleback Junior College and will move on to a four year university from there. Her future plans are to go on and become an Animal Rehabilitation Specialist, and she hopes to do an internship at the Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach.
Extracurriculars: Bella played on the varsity golf team at Vintage her Sophomore and Junior year and now works at Starbucks in her free time.
Favorite quote: "Where the head goes, the body follows. Perception precedes action. Right action follows the right perspective."
Advice to future generations: Don't let obstacles rob you of your accomplishments, there's always a way.
Parents' names: Ann and Gary Hobaugh
