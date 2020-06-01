{{featured_button_text}}
Husted, Sarah

School: Vintage High

Future plans: Sarah will begin her college education at Santa Rosa Junior College. She then plans on transferring to a four year college.

Extracurriculars: Softball and Golf

Favorite quote: "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game"

Advice to future generations: Whatever you want to do in life, go and do it. You only live once.

Parents' names: Larry and Kimmie

Tags

Load comments