Izarraraz Lonjines, Pilar

School: Napa High School

Future plans: Continuing school

Favorite quote: Never give up always keep trying

Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends and seeing my teachers.

Advice to future generations: Don’t stop reaching for your dreams always keep trying

Parents' names: Claudia Izarraraz Jaime Lonjines

