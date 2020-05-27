Jacque, Bailey

School: Napa High School
Future plans: Attend Weber Honors College at SDSU in the fall.
Accomplishments: Bailey received three educational scholarships from: Glen McGreary Memorial, Chaudhary & Associates, and Napa Valley Education Foundation/Chevron STEM. She is very appreciative and grateful to all of them! Thank you!
Extracurriculars: Bailey was on the track and golf team at Napa High. She was a member of the Key Club, CSF, and a mentor for Girls on the Run.
Favorite quote: But to make yourself nothing so as not to feel anything-what a waste.
Parents' names: Ellen and David Jacque
