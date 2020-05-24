Johnson, Mia

School: Justin-Siena High School
Future plans: Attend Saint Mary's College of California majoring in Communications.
Accomplishments: Member of the JS Dance Team for 3 years, received academic awards, and maintained a 4.0 GPA.
Extracurriculars: President of the FIDM Fashion Club, participated in JSHS musicals for all 4 years, worked at I-Elle boutique, member of the Student Ambassadors, and member of the dance team.
Favorite quote: "Be who you are, not who the world wants you to be" -Coco Chanel
Favorite memory: Dressing up with my friends before a home football game in order to show spirit for our school and to cheer on those on the field.
Advice to future generations: Work hard and never give up on your goals no matter how big they may be. Always have positivity and tell yourself that you can achieve any goal you put your heart and mind to.
Parents' names: Rebecca and Brad Johnson
