{{featured_button_text}}
Kastella, Serena

School: Vintage High School

Future plans: Ateending CSU, Chico in the pre-nursing program

Extracurriculars: Varsity Girls Tennis

Favorite memory: I can't only think of one, but when the sprinklers turned on during the senior sunrise.

Parents' names: Susan Kastella, Joseph Kastella

Tags

Load comments